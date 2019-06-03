Pixies announce seventh studio album ‘Beneath the Eyrie’ and share new song ‘On Graveyard Hill’

It's the iconic band's follow-up to 2016 album 'Head Carrier'

Following a teaser over the weekend, Pixies have officially announced their seventh studio album, ‘Beneath The Eyrie’.

The band’s follow-up to 2016’s ‘Head Carrier’ will be released on September 13 on their new label, Infectious/BMG. Featuring 12 tracks, the album was recorded in December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, New York. Tom Dalgety, who also worked on ‘Head Carrier’, served as producer.

In a press release, the album is described as a place “where tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness.”

Alongside the announcement, the band have shared the first song from the album, ‘On Graveyard Hill’ – check it out below.

The album will be released in a variety of fan-friendly formats, including a deluxe box set, standard heavyweight single gatefold black vinyl, deluxe CD in a hard casebound book, cassette, digital download, standard 12-song CD and standard heavyweight single gatefold coloured vinyl. It’s available to pre-order now on the band’s website.

The band have also announced today that they have documented the recording of the album in a special podcast. Titled It’s a Pixies Podcast, the 12-episode podcast was produced by the band and narrated by author Tony Fletcher. Featuring insights from the recording studio and a special “audio booth” where the band members were asked to offer their thoughts and observations throughout the recording process, it’s due to debut on June 27.

Pixies have already booked in a lengthy UK and European tour for September and October 2019.

Kicking off in September, the tour coincides with the release of the band’s new album. Black Francis and co will be calling at Cardiff, Plymouth, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin before heading over the continent.