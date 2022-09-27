Pixies announce UK and European tour for 2023

Pixies have announced new UK and European tour for 2023.

The Boston rockers are already heading to the US and Australasia this year to play their delayed ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ tour, and will look to promote new album ‘Doggerel‘ during their 2023 dates.

The ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ tour will see Pixies celebrate both their 1987 EP ‘Come On Pilgrim’ and their ’88 album ‘Surfer Rosa’, with all 21 tracks from the records (as well as an encore of assorted hits from Pixies’ other releases) played at the majority of shows.

In the UK in 2023, they’ll play Birmingham Forum, Cardiff International Arena and two dates at London’s Roundhouse between March 17 and 21.

Tickets for the UK and European leg general sale at 9am BST on this Friday (September 30) here. Friday also marks the release of ‘Doggerel’, their seventh studio album.

Pixies upcoming tour dates:

OCTOBER 2022

Saturday 01 – San Diego, California, US – Soma

Sunday 02 – Anaheim, California, US – House of Blues Anaheim

Monday 03 – Los Angeles, California, US – Wiltern

Wednesday 05 – New York, New York City, US – Terminal 5

DECEMBER 2022

Friday 02 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 03 – Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House, Forecourt

Sunday 04 – Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House, Forecourt

Wednesday 07 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum

Thursday 08 – Torrensville, Australia – Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 10 – Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre

Wednesday 14 – Wellington, New Zealand – Opera House Wellington

Thursday 15 – Auckland, New Zealand – Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Friday 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Saturday 17 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Town Hall Auditorium

FEBRUARY 2023

Tuesday 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

Wednesday 22 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Saturday 25 – Copenhagen Denmark – Koncerthuset

Sunday 26 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Monday 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle Hamburg

Tuesday 28 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

MARCH 2023

Friday 03 – Groningen, Netherlands – Oosterpoort

Saturday 04 – Den Haag, Netherlands – Amare

Sunday 05 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

Tuesday 07 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thursday 09 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

Friday 10 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Saturday 11 – Coruna, Spain – Coliseum

Monday 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Wednesday 15 – Paris, France – Olympia

Friday 17 – Birmingham, England – Forum

Saturday 18 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

Monday 20 – London, England – Roundhouse

Tuesday 21 – London, England – Roundhouse

Meanwhile, last month Pixies told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs.

The alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During the interview, frontman Black Francis and drummer David Lovering were asked about Bowie covering Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 album ‘Heathen’.

“It’s cool when people like your music and do versions of it but I don’t like to make a big deal out of it,” Francis said. “Bowie was just a music geek – like me. It’s too star-fucky if you say [adopts an air-headed voice] ‘Oh my God, he likes me! He looked at me!’. Everybody’s shit stinks. I’m not pushing an egalitarian agenda here, but let’s get real!”

Discussing an in-person encounter with the legend, Lovering remembered: “David Bowie once took us to an Indian restaurant in Manchester, and I sat next to him shooting the shit. At the end, he offered to pay and pulled out a credit card and said [his birth name]: ‘David Jones!’”