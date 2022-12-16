Pixies announce US headline tour in support of ‘Doggerel’

Pixies have confirmed details of the first leg of their US headline tour in support of new album ‘Doggerel’ – get tour dates below and tickets here.

The band, who are currently touring Australia and New Zealand, will be making their way to North America next May and kicking things off with a show at Oakland’s Fox Theatre on May 4. The run of shows will also feature two nights at Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre and an appearance at the Kilby Block Party festival.

Tickets are available here and the band have promised “more North American tour dates will be announced in the near future”.

Check out the full list of dates below:

MAY 2023

04 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

06 – Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA

08 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

09 – Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

10 – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

12 – Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

13 – Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

14 – Kilby Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT

According to reports, Pixies rehearse at least 90 different songs before every tour and make the setlist up as they go.

This string of shows will be in support of eight studio album ‘Doggerel’, which was released earlier this year.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Menace, too, matures like fine wine. Pixies’ seminal early albums – the very bedrock of modern alternative rock – were sharp and biting vintages: young and stinging, unrefined, spiced with Latino lust and melodic fury and prone to induce intoxicating visions both sci-fi and Biblical.

“But ‘Doggerel’, in its hospitably decanted way, is every bit as transportive and absorbing as the early records, and further proof that Pixies’ music remains the alt-rock gold standard. Swill it around and savour.”

Speaking about the record, Pixies frontman Black Francis told NME: “We’re getting better at what we do. Gradually over the years we’ve been building up different kinds of muscles and we have a cosmopolitan sophistication that we’re able to tap into on this record more than we’ve been able to before. We’re able to get a little more cinematic.”

Pixies are also set to tour the UK and Europe in February and March 2023. Check out the full list of dates and grab tickets here.