Pixies announced as first headliner for End Of The Road Festival 2022

Pixies have been announced as the first headliner for End Of The Road Festival 2022.

The band were set to top the bill at the festival’s 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

After originally planning to carry over their headline set to 2021, travel restrictions then meant they had to pull out of the festival, which was eventually headlined by Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Stereolab and King Krule at the start of this month.

Advertisement

Following the 2021 festival, End Of The Road have now revealed that they will return on the weekend of September 1-4 next year, with Black Francis and co. finally playing their headline slot at the Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now here.

Reviewing End Of The Road 2021, NME wrote: “Like all UK festivals this year, End Of The Road has battled unavoidable drop-outs (worldies Pixies and Bright Eyes were previously booked to top the bill), resulting in a slightly modest line-up.

“In terms of atmosphere, though, it’s as if the last 18 months never happened. This miracle festival turned back the clock and, coming right at the tail-end of this strange summer, did so just in the nick of time. Let’s try that again, shall we?”

Advertisement

Last month, Pixies announced that they were cancelling their forthcoming US tour, citing a “surge” in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the dates being scrapped.

“We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases – made worse by the Delta variant – that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members’ safety, as well as our own,” they wrote, cancelling the 11-show run of gigs, including two stops with Nine Inch Nails.