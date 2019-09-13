Pixies on the bands they’d love to see reform

Two classic choices here.

Having pulled off one of the most successful reunions of this century, now Pixies have revealed which bands they’d most like to see get back together.

This week sees the band release their acclaimed seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie‘, their third since the band reformed after 11 years in 2004. Sitting down with NME for an in-depth interview about the band’s past, present and future, we asked if there were any bands that they would love to see return.

“Rage Against The Machine would be a good one for me,” guitarist Joey Santiago told NME. “Their music’s always been good. Now, I’d consider that modern music, you know, but I happen to like them and I wouldn’t mind seeing them perform again. I’ve seen them perform and it felt dangerous. It really did feel dangerous. I saw Public Enemy on that big dangerous tour – their first tour – at the Boston. There was an element of danger in there. A lot. I like it when it feels like that. It feels like rock n ’roll.

“And yeah, they’d be good for the times right now.”

With the same question put to Black Francis, the frontman replied with something “slightly more obscure” in choosing his favourite ’70s art-rock legends.

“It wouldn’t be a big showbiz wow, but Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers,” Francis told NME. “He tends to not play those songs from that part of his catalogue, and tends to play them much quieter with more of a folk sort of treatment. The Modern Lovers recordings are kind of like a little more, kind of punky, kinda Velvet Underground-y, definitely like louder than all the stuff he did after that just as Jonathan Richman.”

Francis continued: “They’re great songs, and I think a lot of people know them. Even if they don’t know who Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers. They kinda know a lot of those songs because they’re just sort of cult favourites – Enough that you hear them in a load of different contexts. On the radio, or at a party, or wherever. So that would be good.”

