Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA’s to headline Newcastle’s Live From Times Square 2021

Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA‘s are all set to head to Newcastle next summer for the return of the Live From Times Square concert series.

Having previously welcomed the likes of Fatboy Slim, Manic Street Preachers and The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson, next year’s event will take place will see a new selection of acts heading up the bill in August 2021.

DMA’s will kick things off on Wednesday August 4, before Becky Hill and Pixies follow suit on Thursday August 5 and Friday August 6 respectively.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of today’s announcement, Festival Organiser Steve Davis, said: “We’re super excited to welcome back Live from Times Square. We’ve had some iconic shows at this event in the past with the likes of Fatboy Slim and Manic Street Preachers and we’re looking forward to many more nights like those.

“Our team is fully committed to getting the live music scene back in action and thriving once again and we’re delighted to welcome an all-star cast of headliners in Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA’s.

“Becky delivered an astonishing show at Virgin Money Unity Arena over the summer and she was without a doubt one of the stand-out shows. We’re long-time fans of DMA’S and to see their rise has been nothing short of astonishing. Pixies, well, it’s an honour to be welcoming one of the most iconic and influential alternative indie bands of all time to the Live from Times Square stage.”

Tickets for DMA’S will cost £28, while Becky Hill and Pixies will cost £28.50 and £45 respectively. You can buy them here from 10AM on Friday November 6.

Meanwhile, Pixies are also set to support Pearl Jam at one of their massive shows at London’s Hyde Park next summer.