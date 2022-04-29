Pixies confirm they’re releasing a new album this year

Pixies have confirmed that they are releasing a new album this year.

The group also unveiled the album’s title as ‘Doggerel’. It is set to be released this September.

“It’s great to be back at it,” drummer David Lovering told Double J’s Karen Leng, speaking about the band’s recent return with single ‘Human Crime’.

Advertisement

Lovering confirmed the new album will “be released in September” adding “It’s all new stuff I’ve gotta learn!”

He went on to say that guitarist Joey Santiago descried the new record as “‘Doolittle Senior'”, a sequel to the band’s much-lauded second album from 1989.

Lovering added: “It’s like a vague comparison. I would have to agree in a way, I’ll leave it at that.”

“I think it’s the same with most Pixies albums, it kind of runs the gamut of different dynamics and songs. Sonically, it sounds fantastic and I’m a big fan. It has me very excited… and I haven’t been excited in a long time.”

Advertisement

Since the release of their seventh and most recent album, 2019’s ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, Pixies have released an EP of scrapped demos from that album’s studio sessions, and two standalone singles – ‘Hear Me Out’ in September 2020, and ‘Human Crime’ last month.

In a four-star review of ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, NME’s Andrew Trendell said: “They’ll probably always live in the shadow of their impeccable ’88-91 purple patch, but ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is still arguably [Pixies’] most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years.”