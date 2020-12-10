End Of The Road festival has announced over 100 names for its 2021 line-up.

The Dorset festival cancelled its 2020 edition back in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When cancelling this year’s instalment of the festival, End Of The Road confirmed that their 2021 festival will run from September 2-5, and that Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Bright Eyes, Aldous Harding and Little Simz will carry their 2020 bookings over to 2021 to perform at next year’s festival.

Now, as part of a full line-up announcement, the festival have added Perfume Genius as a fourth headliner, alongside a host of other acts.

Arlo Parks, Squid, The Comet Is Coming, Dry Cleaning, Songhoy Blues, Girl Band and many, many more will all head to the Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset next September.

See the full End Of The Road 2021 line-up so far below.

“There is a first time for everything and this year has been a series of firsts, big time,” the festival’s organisers said in a statement when postponing their 15th anniversary festival to 2021. “We were hoping we wouldn’t have to add to the list but sadly this will be the first time in 15 years that there will be no End of The Road: due to the current pandemic, we are postponing the 2020 festival until 2021.”

This week, Live Nation President Joe Berchtold said he feels “very good” about prospect of live music returning next summer, with a “clear path” emerging to the return of festival season.

In a review of End Of The Road’s 2019 edition, NME called it “the best-curated festival of the summer,” adding: “Now celebrating its 13th anniversary, the Dorset festival has really taken root at Larmer Tree Gardens; it’s the attention to detail that makes it the standout of the summer.

“A crazy golf course where you putt through a parked car – somehow – a karaoke stage replete with a bath for you to belt out ‘Parklife’ from and, of course, peacocks strutting around the site: it all amounts to the blissful, escapist atmosphere.”