Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power announce new North American tour

Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power have announced a joint tour of North America – see all the dates below and buy tickets here.

The three bands will hit the road in August and September, and they come in addition to upcoming May dates for Pixies in support of their new album ‘Doggerel’.

The tour begins in Asbury Park, New Jersey on August 20, running for the following month before finishing up in San Diego, California on September 16.

See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10am local time. You can buy your tickets here.

AUGUST 2023

20 – Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summerstage

21 – New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17

22 – New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17

24 – Bridgeport, CT, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

25 – Cooperstown, NY, Brewery Ommegang

26 – North Adams, MA, MASS MoCA

28 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark Amphitheater

29 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

30 – Chicago, IL, Salt Shed – Outdoors

SEPTEMBER 2023

2 – Vail, CO, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

4 – Boise, ID, Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

6 – Spokane, WA, Pavilion at Riverfront

7 – Bonner, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

8 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

9 – Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield

13 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield

15 – Napa, CA, Oxbow RiverStage

16 – San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square

The upcoming tour will be Modest Mouse’s first since the death of drummer and founding member Jeremiah Green.

It was revealed on Christmas Day last year that Green was receiving treatment for stage four cancer. Despite the band’s frontman Isaac Brock saying that Green’s treatment was “going smoothly and making a positive difference”, he passed away on December 31 at the age of 45.

Johnny Marr was among those who paid tribute to Green following the news of his death, describing his former bandmate as “the most creative musician I ever met”. Taking to Instagram, he said: “Jeremiah lived in his own lane. His own beautiful lane.”