Pixies release new single ‘Catfish Kate’ along with a surreal animated video

The song was teased on ‘It’s A Pixies Podcast’ earlier this summer

Pixies have shared their new single ‘Catfish Kate’ along with its official animated video. Check it out below.

The track is taken from the alt-rockers’ upcoming new album, ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, and follows on from the single ‘On Graveyard Hill’. A snippet of the new cut was previewed as part of the band’s new podcast in June, along with a taste of ‘St Nazaire’ and ‘In The Arms Of Mrs Mark Of Cain’.

Now, ‘Catfish Kate’ has been released in its full studio form. The song is accompanied by a surreal clip from animators Neirin Best and Lianne Pierce, which tracks a mountain woman’s mission to catch fish for her next meal.

During the track, frontman Black Francis sings the words: “Here in the valley that we all know a river bend that’s deep and slow/ Where every creature drinks their fill and other creatures take their kill/ Now Kate went to catch a fish to put inside her favourite dish/ A catfish grabbed her by the head and took her to his house instead.”

Pixies’ new album – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Head Carrier’ – will be released on September 13 on their new label, Infectious/BMG. Featuring 12 tracks, the LP was recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, New York. Tom Dalgety, who also worked on ‘Head Carrier’, served as producer.

‘Beneath The Eyrie’ has been described in a press release as a record “where tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness.”

Meanwhile, Pixies are set to head out on an 11-date UK and Ireland tour in support of their new material. The stint begins in Cardiff on September 13, with dates following in cities such as Leeds, Manchester, and London. See the full schedule below.

Pixies’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

September 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

September 14: Plymouth Pavilions

September 16: Birmingham O2 Academy

September 17: Leeds O2 Academy

September 18: Manchester O2 Apollo

September 20: London Alexandra Palace

September 21: Newcastle O2 Academy

September 22: Glasgow O2 Academy

September 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall

September 26: Dublin Olympia