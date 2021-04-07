Pixies have given their approval of Nandi Bushell‘s take on their classic song ‘Where Is My Mind?’ – you can watch her cover version below.

Bushell shared her cover of the band’s 1988 song, which featured on their debut studio album ‘Surfer Rosa’, on Monday (April 5).

“I was listening to ‘Bellyache’ by Billie Eilish and the chorus reminded me of the Pixies song ‘Where Is My Mind?’,” Nandi Bushell wrote in the accompanying description. “They are both awesome songs.”

You can watch Bushell’s cover of Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ below.

Where is My Mind – Pixies – Loop Cover – Boss RC 505 – Acoustasonic Stratocaster – Ludwig Drums I was listening to Bellyache by Billie Eilish and the chorus reminded me of the PIXIES song, Where is My Mind. They are both Awesome songs.Thank you for supporting me. Ludwig Drums, Zildjian Company, Fender, Roland Posted by Nandi Bushell on Monday, April 5, 2021

Pixies voiced their approval of Bushell’s cover on their social media channels earlier today (April 7), sharing the performance and writing: “Great work Nandi Bushell!”

Pixies’ approval follows on from recent endorsements for Bushell from the likes of Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Dave Grohl, who she had a remote drum-off with last year.

Pixies are scheduled to headline one of the nights at the outdoor concert series ‘Live From Times Square’ in Newcastle in August. DMA’s and Becky Hill are also set to headline.

Pixies’ Joey Santiago spoke to NME back in October about the return of live music, the impact of coronavirus on the music industry and the band’s new music plans.