Pixies to headline Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2022

Pixies have announced a headline performance at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2022 – find all the details below.

The Boston band will take to the stage at the outdoor Castlefield Bowl venue on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 9:30am GMT this Friday (November 19).

The Slow Readers Club and Klangstof are set to appear as special guests, with the former saying that they’re “delighted” to feature on the bill. You can see the announcement post below.

MANCHESTER… we return on July 5th, 2022! We play Castlefield Bowl with special guests @SlowReadersClub and @Klangstof. Tickets are on-sale on Friday at 9:30am UK time here 👉 https://t.co/Scl9X88dYb pic.twitter.com/jJrFHqmOEl — PIXIES (@PIXIES) November 16, 2021

Advertisement

Sounds Of The City 2022 will also see Foals, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Primal Scream (‘Screamadelica Live’) and Crowded House deliver bill-topping performances over the summer.

Pixies, meanwhile, are due to release their ‘Live In Brixton’ box set in January. The eight-disc collection documents the group’s four sold-out reunion shows that took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004. Prior to the comeback, the band hadn’t played live since their split in 1993.

“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” recalled guitarist Joey Santiago. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Pixies were recently confirmed as the first headliner for End Of The Road 2022. The band were originally booked to top the bill at the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were then scheduled to play this year, but travel restrictions disrupted their plans once again.

Advertisement

Pixies will also support Pearl Jam at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on July 8. Additionally, the band have gigs pencilled in for Galway, Dublin, Newcastle and Bingley. You can find their full list of tour dates here.