Pixies to play ‘Bossanova’ and ‘Trompe Le Monde’ in full at UK and European residencies

Pixies have announced a new UK and European tour, in which they will celebrate their ‘Bossanova’ and ‘Trompe Le Monde’ albums.

The tour is set to kick off in Spring 2024, and will see the alt-rock icons perform their third studio album ‘Bossanova’ (1990) and follow-up ‘Trompe Le Monde’ album (1991) in full.

‘Bossanova’ was introduced by the singles “Velouria” and “Dig for Fire“, and marked the first LP following the success of their hit second album ‘Doolittle’. It also was the first to feature no songs written by bassist Kim Deal, as she formed her other band The Breeders around the time it was written.

‘Trompe Le Monde’ arrived the following year, and featured four singles: ‘Planet Of Sound’, ‘Alec Eiffel’, ‘Letter To Memphis’ and ‘Head On’. Like its predecessor, it also contained less contributions from Deal than seen in the first two LPs, and marked the band’s final studio album, before their subsequent break-up two years later.

Starting with three back-to-back live dates in Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on March 8, 9 and 10, the four-piece will then make stops in Manchester — for a three-night residency in the Albert Hall between March 12 and 14 — and another three-night stint in London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town between March 16 and 18.

The UK shows will be followed by three nights in both Amsterdam (March 20-22) and Paris (March 25-27). Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday (June 9) at 9am local time and will be available here.

Currently, the rock veterans are embarking on their ongoing tour of North America. The live dates come in support of their latest album, 2022’s ‘Doggerel’, and features an appearance at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee on June 18.

Other stops include a show in Washington D.C. later today (June 6), as well as gigs in Dallas (June 24), New York (August 21-22), Chicago (August 30-31) and Seattle (September 8). Find a full list of US tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

Speaking with NME back in September, the band discussed their approach to writing ‘Doggerel’, and explained how the members took the LP more seriously as they wanted it to stand out from their already-extensive discography.

“I’ve never been that prepared for a recording session in my life. This time I felt like: ‘Jesus, it’s been two years since we last got together and this is what? Our fucking 100th album or whatever the fuck? I thought I owed it to the band and the producer to come up with some goods,” frontman Black Francis said.

“We’re getting better at what we do,” he added. “Gradually over the years we’ve been building up different kinds of muscles and we have a cosmopolitan sophistication that we’re able to tap into on this record more than we’ve been able to before. We’re able to get a little more cinematic.”

In other Pixies news, earlier this year the band apologised to fans after it was discovered that their hit 1988 song ‘Where Is My Mind?’ was turning off some people’s morning alarms on their phones.

“For the past few months, I could not figure out why on random days, with seemingly no reason, sometimes my alarm would either not go off, or turn itself off very quickly,” wrote one Redditor affected by the issue.

“Well this morning, I woke up about 5 minutes before my alarm went off, and I have cracked the code,” he added, proceeding to explain that the device he had contained voice-recognition software, which interpreted Francis’ exclamation of ‘Stop’ in the track to be an instruction to turn off any scheduled alarms.