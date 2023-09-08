PIXY announce 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour

K-pop girl group PIXY have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ tour of Europe.
Today (September 8), PIXY announced on social media that they will tour Europe later this year. Their new ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour will feature 12 shows over late-November and early-December.
The K-pop girl group’s forthcoming concerts will kick off on November 19 at La Sala in Madrid, Spain. Thereafter, the quintet will perform shows in the Czech Republic, France, England and more.
At the beginning of December, PIXY will return to France for two more performances, in Bordeaux and Paris. Following those performances, the girl group will play two shows in Germany and one in Sweden, before wrapping up their tour in Warsaw, Poland.
Tickets to PIXY’s upcoming ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ tour of Europe will go on sale September 15 at 3pm UTC+2 via Kpoptouring. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.
The dates for PIXY’s 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour are:
NOVEMBER
19: Madrid, Spain, La Sala
22: Prague, Czech Republic, Rock Cafe
23: Budapest, Hungary, Durer Kert
26: London, England, Garage
28: Strasbourg, France, Maison Bleue
29: Amsterdam, Netherlands, P60
DECEMBER
02: Bordeaux, France, Salle des Fêtes du Grand Parc
03: Paris, France, La Maroquinerie
05: Berlin, Germany, SO36
06: Bochum, Germany, Zeche
08: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
09: Warsaw, Poland, Hybrydy
