PIXY announce 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour

K-pop girl group PIXY have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ tour of Europe.

Today (September 8), PIXY announced on social media that they will tour Europe later this year. Their new ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour will feature 12 shows over late-November and early-December.

The K-pop girl group’s forthcoming concerts will kick off on November 19 at La Sala in Madrid, Spain. Thereafter, the quintet will perform shows in the Czech Republic, France, England and more.

At the beginning of December, PIXY will return to France for two more performances, in Bordeaux and Paris. Following those performances, the girl group will play two shows in Germany and one in Sweden, before wrapping up their tour in Warsaw, Poland.

Tickets to PIXY’s upcoming ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ tour of Europe will go on sale September 15 at 3pm UTC+2 via Kpoptouring. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for PIXY’s 2023 ‘Last Night in the Dark City’ Europe tour are:

NOVEMBER

19: Madrid, Spain, La Sala

22: Prague, Czech Republic, Rock Cafe

23: Budapest, Hungary, Durer Kert

26: London, England, Garage

28: Strasbourg, France, Maison Bleue

29: Amsterdam, Netherlands, P60

DECEMBER

02: Bordeaux, France, Salle des Fêtes du Grand Parc

03: Paris, France, La Maroquinerie

05: Berlin, Germany, SO36

06: Bochum, Germany, Zeche

08: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

09: Warsaw, Poland, Hybrydy

