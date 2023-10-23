PJ Harvey announces huge outdoor London show for summer 2024

PJ Harvey has announced a show at London’s Gunnersbury Park for summer 2024.

The artist will be performing her only London summer show of 2024 on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, October 27 at 9am BST – you can purchase yours here. Fans can also sign up to receive pre-sale access on Wednesday, October 25 at 9am BST by subscribing here.

Support across the evening will come from Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi.

“I’m grateful to Gunnersbury Park for inviting me to curate this event,” Harvey said in a press statement. “I have chosen what I feel to be some of the most exciting artists working today. With them I hope to be able to give the audience an emotional, heartening and uplifting experience.”

Speaking about the honour of performing as part of the line-up, Shahabi said: “I am really excited to be supporting the inspiring and brilliant PJ Harvey, along with other really nice acts, at Gunnersbury Park in London next August, where we will be performing music from my recent album ‘Living Circle’.”

Harvey’s upcoming summer show will follow Tom Grennan and Blossoms’ Gunnersbury Park gig on August 10, 2024.

Reviewing Harvey’s recent show at the Albert Hall in Manchester, NME said the performance was “full of pinch-yourself moments”.

It continued: “Harvey has never been one to pander to playing her hits, but here, the curation feels like a treasure trove for fans: full of easter eggs and special rarities.”

During the show, she brought out Johnny Marr as a special guest to perform ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’, ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.

Harvey has also teased that a career-spanning US tour that could be happening next year.

Earlier this year, Harvey shared her first album in seven years, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’. In a four star review of that, NME said it was “an immersive return from a modern master.”

This year’s UK and European shows marked the first time the artist has toured since 2017.