PJ Harvey’s entire back catalogue is being reissued on vinyl

PJ Harvey‘s entire back catalogue of albums is set to be reissued on vinyl over the next 12 months.

The celebrated artist’s discography is the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”

The reissue series will span Harvey’s full back catalogue of studio albums, including her two albums in collaboration with John Parish (1996’s ‘Dance Hall At Louse Point’ and 2009’s ‘A Woman A Man Walked By’).

Advertisement

The first record to be reissued will be Harvey’s 1992 debut album ‘Dry’, which has been remastered by its original producer Head and will be available on vinyl for the first time in 20 years on July 24.

The 11-track ‘Dry – Demos’ collection will also be available to buy on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24, and you can hear Harvey’s ‘Sheela-Na-Gig’ demo below.

Each subsequent Harvey album reissue will be accompanied by a separate record full of demos she recorded for each album.

Further release dates in the Harvey album reissue series will be announced in due course.

Advertisement

Back in October, PJ Harvey shared the dramatic video for her cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ ‘Red Right Hand’, taken from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack.

The first official Peaky Blinders soundtrack featured music from across all five seasons of the Birmingham-set period crime drama, including tracks by the likes of Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys and The White Stripes.