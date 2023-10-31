PJ Harvey announced as first headliner for Roskilde Festival 2024

PJ Harvey has been announced as the first headliner for Roskilde Festival 2024 – see the line-up so far below.

The 52nd edition of the Danish non-profit event is due to take place between June 29 and July 6. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy yours here.

Today (October 31) organisers have confirmed that Harvey will be among the bill-toppers at next year’s Roskilde, which is set to feature more than 170 acts. It’ll mark her first appearance at Roskilde since 2016.

Other artists announced for the festival include The xx member and soloist Romy, Kali Uchis, Blondshell, Heilung, The Armed and Marina Sena. Per a press release, the initial batch of names spans “multiple styles, genres and continents”.

Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Programme Director, said: “We have a long-running history of being a progressive festival with an international perspective, and we consistently push ourselves to further that purpose.

“We aim to inspire every single one of our 130,000 festival participants with a diverse lineup characterised by artistic curiosity and groundbreaking headliners presented in a unique festival setting.”

Additionally, Roskilde ’24 will deliver “a vast line-up of interdisciplinary art and activism through talks, workshops and performance”.

Wahrén continued: “Roskilde Festival is a very communal event where dreams and new ideas for a better tomorrow are being addressed, exchanged, cultivated and eventually tried out by our participants.

“And music and art play a big part in inspiring us to even think and sense those new ideas to begin with.”

The line-up for Roskilde Festival 2024 so far is:

Kali Uchis (US)

Gilli (DK)

PJ Harvey (UK)

Blondshell (US)

Heilung (INT)

Marina Sena (BR)

Omah Lay (NG)

Romy (UK)

Tainy (PR)

Trueno (AR)

The Armed (US)

Ivan$ito (DK)

Kind Mod Kind (DK)

Liv.e (US)

Mandy, Indiana (UK)

Violent Magic Orchestra (JP)

This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Christine And The Queens, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía.

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that PJ Harvey will also be topping the bill at Bergenfest and Øya Festival next summer. She’ll be co-headlining the latter event alongside Pulp.

Harvey released her 10th and latest studio album, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, back in July. She recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour, and will finish a European run of shows in Oslo tonight.

In a five-star review of the singer-songwriter’s gig in Manchester on October 3 – where she was joined onstage by Johnny Marr – NME described the performance as “frequently theatrical”.

Harvey has since announced an outdoor concert at Gunnersbury Park in London for next August – find any remaining tickets here. In other news, she has teased a career-spanning US headline tour for 2024.