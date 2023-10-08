PJ Harvey teases career-spanning 2024 US tour

PJ Harvey has teased a career-spanning US tour that could be happening next year.

Earlier this year, Harvey shared her first album in seven years, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’. In a four star review of that, NME said it was “an immersive return from a modern master.”

Harvey has been touring the album in the UK and Europe recently and has now hinted at a possible US tour in a new interview with Vulture. In that, Harvey discusses her ongoing European tour while also shining a light on what’s ahead for her in the future.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming UK and European tour, Harvey told the outlet: “It’ll be a look at all of my material over the years, but with a concentration on the latest album…I think it’ll be a really comprehensive show for all ages of PJ Harvey fans,” she said.

“It’s been a great joy, actually, to play some of those earlier songs. I haven’t played many of them live for years. So, I think it’s gonna be a special show for that reason as well.”

The interview noted that the artist had “stateside shows due for fall 2024”, but no further information about these dates are available as yet.

Earlier this week (October 3), Harvey was joined on stage by Johnny Marr at her show in Manchester.

The singer-songwriter was performing the second of two consecutive gigs at the city’s Albert Hall as part of her current UK and European headline tour.

After playing her latest album ‘Inside The Old Year Dying’ in full, Harvey treated the audience to a second set of songs. “I’d like to welcome a very special guest to the stage – please welcome Johnny Marr,” the artist said ahead of a collaborative rendition of ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’. The former Smiths guitarist later returned for the encore tracks ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.

Following the concert, Marr took to X/Twitter to share an image of himself on stage with Harvey and her band. “Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band,” he wrote. “A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly.”

In a five-star review of the gig, NME wrote: “The encore sees the return of…Marr, who joins Harvey for ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’ – two moments that again silenced the audience. Harvey’s stunning falsetto awes on these songs, after being a frequent scene-stealer all evening. The encore feels like another of those special, pinch-yourself moments. It’s good to have her back.”

Harvey’s 2023 UK and European tour kicked off in Dublin last month. The date marked her first live show in six years. While the UK tour has now ended, it’s resumed this weekend in Europe

Check out the full schedule below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

09 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

10 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

12 – Olympia, Paris

13 – Olympia, Paris

15 – Volkshaus, Zurich

16 – Volkshaus, Zurich

18 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

19 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

21 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

22 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

24 – Palladium, Warsaw

25 – Palladium, Warsaw

27 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

28 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

31 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo