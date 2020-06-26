PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid Of Me’ is coming to vinyl for first time in 27 years

PJ Harvey has revealed that the next instalment of her year-long vinyl reissue campaign will be her 1993 album ‘Rid Of Me’.

The celebrated artist’s discography is the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”

Harvey’s second album ‘Rid Of Me’ will be the next album in her discography to be reissued on August 21. It will be the first time it’s been made available on vinyl since its initial release in 1993.

Produced by Steve Albini and featuring the singles ‘50ft Queenie’ and ‘Man-Size’, ‘Rid Of Me’ was released on May 4, 1993, just a year after the release of her acclaimed debut album ‘Dry’.

Along with ‘Rid Of Me’, a reissue of ‘4-Track Demos’, a collection of demos written and recorded at Harvey’s home throughout 1991 and 1992, will also be released.

According to a press release, “these two releases made for an astonishing major label debut on Island Records in 1993, a body of work which has lost none of its urgent potency.

“This period also firmly established Harvey’s creative relationship with photographer and director Maria Mochnacz who shot the artwork for both records and also directed the videos for ’50ft Queenie’ and ‘Man-Size’.”

