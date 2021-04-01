PJ Harvey’s ‘The Peel Sessions 1991-2004’ is getting a vinyl reissue.

The record, which was originally released in 2006, is a collection of Harvey’s sessions with the late BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel. The recordings span from the very beginning of her career in 1991 up until 2004.

The record was released just two years after Peel’s death in 2004 and included a tribute from Harvey to Peel in the album’s linear notes.

Advertisement

It read: “More than I would ever care to admit for fear of embarrassment to both sides, but I sought his approval always. It mattered. Every Peel Session I did, I did for him.

“It is with much love that I chose these songs, in his memory. A way of saying ‘Thank You’, once more. Thank You, John.

The repressing on vinyl will be released on May 28 via UMC/Island and you can pre-order here.

‘The Peel Sessions 1991-2004’ Track List

Side 1

1. ‘Oh My Lover’ – Peel 29.10.91

2. ‘Victory’ – Peel 29.10.91

3. ‘Sheela-Na-Gig’ – Peel 29.10.91

4. ‘Water’ – Peel 29.10.91

5. ‘Naked Cousin’ – Peel 2.3.93

6. ‘Wang Dang Doodle’ – Peel 2.3.93

Advertisement

Side 2

1. ‘Losing Ground’ – Peel 5.9.96

2. ‘Snake’ – Peel 5.9.96

3. ‘That Was My Veil’ – Peel 5.9.96

4. ‘This Wicked Tongue’ – Peel 10.11.00

5. ‘Beautiful Feeling’ – Peel 10.11.00

6. ‘You Come Through’ – John Peel Tribute 16.12.04

This latest releases comes as part of her year-long vinyl reissue campaign.

The celebrated artist’s discography is the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times”.

Harvey’s fifth album ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’ – which was first released on October 24, 2000 – was the last album in her discography to be reissued on February 26.

Previous vinyl reissues from PJ Harvey have included ‘Dry’, ‘Rid Of Me’, ‘To Bring Your Love’ and ‘Is This Desire?’.