Placebo announce huge open-air Margate show

Placebo have announced details of a huge open-air gig in Margate for this summer – find details below and purchase tickets here.

The gig comes as part of the Margate Summer Series and will take place at the Dreamland venue on June 9.

Also playing the series are Bastille, UB40, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays among others between June and September.

Placebo’s show comes as part of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal’s recently rescheduled 2023 UK and Ireland tour, which came after the band were forced to postpone their remaining tour dates in December last year after frontman Molko lost his voice.

The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on December 2, sharing that Molko had ignored his doctor’s advice to “go home and shut up for a week” and that he risked permanently damaging his voice if the tour continued.

The Margate show will fall between the tour opener in Newcastle (June 7) and their show at Birmingham’s O2 Academy (12).

See the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

7 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

9 – Margate, Dreamland

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Dublin, 3Arena

Last year, Placebo asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s live shows. “Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones,” they told fans.

“It makes Placebo’s performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. It is also disrespectful to your fellow concert-goers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone.”