Placebo announce intimate album release shows

Placebo have announced details of a series of intimate album release shows to celebrate their new LP ‘Never Let Me Go’ – you can find tickets here.
The duo’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’ is set to arrive on March 25, and will include the previously released singles ‘Beautiful James’, ‘Surrounded By Spies’, ‘Try Better Next Time’ and ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’.
Placebo have now announced that they will play five shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and London later this month in support of ‘Never Let Me Go’.
The London date will take place at the end of the run at Islington Assembly Hall on March 31.
PARIS – BERLIN – AMSTERDAM – BRUSSELS – LONDON – tickets now on sale for our intimate shows. Anyone who pre-ordered '…
Posted by Placebo on Thursday, March 17, 2022
General tickets for the gigs – details of which you can see below – will go on sale tomorrow (March 18) at 5pm from here, while fans who have pre-ordered ‘Never Let Me Go’ will receive a special access code to purchase pre-sale tickets now.
March
23 – Le Trianon, Paris
25 – Metropol, Berlin
28 – Melkweg, Amsterdam
29 – Orangerie (Botanique), Brussels
31 – Islington Assembly Hall, London
Placebo will also embark on a UK and Ireland tour in November – you can see those dates below and find tickets here.
November
18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
19 – Centre, Brighton
21 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool
22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
29 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
30 – O2 Academy, Leeds
December
2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
5 – 3 Arena, Dublin
7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
8 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
Speaking to NME about the band’s upcoming live plans, Placebo’s Stefan Olsdal said that he “can honestly say that I haven’t been itching to play live this much since the band started”.
Asked about the long-term future of Placebo, Brian Molko added: “As long as we don’t become a heritage act, I don’t really know how to do anything else. It’s what I’ve been doing since I was 20.”