Placebo announce intimate album release shows

Placebo have announced details of a series of intimate album release shows to celebrate their new LP ‘Never Let Me Go’ – you can find tickets here.

The duo’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’ is set to arrive on March 25, and will include the previously released singles ‘Beautiful James’, ‘Surrounded By Spies’, ‘Try Better Next Time’ and ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’.

Placebo have now announced that they will play five shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and London later this month in support of ‘Never Let Me Go’.

The London date will take place at the end of the run at Islington Assembly Hall on March 31.

PARIS – BERLIN – AMSTERDAM – BRUSSELS – LONDON – tickets now on sale for our intimate shows. Anyone who pre-ordered '… Posted by Placebo on Thursday, March 17, 2022

General tickets for the gigs – details of which you can see below – will go on sale tomorrow (March 18) at 5pm from here, while fans who have pre-ordered ‘Never Let Me Go’ will receive a special access code to purchase pre-sale tickets now.

March

23 – Le Trianon, Paris

25 – Metropol, Berlin

28 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

29 – Orangerie (Botanique), Brussels

31 – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Placebo will also embark on a UK and Ireland tour in November – you can see those dates below and find tickets here.

November

18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

19 – Centre, Brighton

21 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

December

2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

5 – 3 Arena, Dublin

7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

8 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Speaking to NME about the band’s upcoming live plans, Placebo’s Stefan Olsdal said that he “can honestly say that I haven’t been itching to play live this much since the band started”.

Asked about the long-term future of Placebo, Brian Molko added: “As long as we don’t become a heritage act, I don’t really know how to do anything else. It’s what I’ve been doing since I was 20.”