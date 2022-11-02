Placebo announce rescheduled North American tour for 2023

Placebo have shared details of their rescheduled North American tour.

In September the band said they were “devastated” to shelve their first tour dates in the US, Canada and Mexico in nearly a decade after “issues beyond our control”. Fans were only given two days’ notice of the cancellation ahead of the planned launch.

Now, the duo comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal have announced fresh dates for 2023. They kick off the tour in Mexico City, Mexico on April 17 before wrapping it at The Fillmore in Denver, Colorado, US on May 20.

Tickets for the 2023 dates go on general sale here this Friday (November 4) at 10am local time. All tickets for the original 2022 shows are still valid except for Vancouver, Canada where tickets are refundable at the point of purchase. Find details on pre-sales here.

The band are currently on a UK and European tour that runs until December 8. Find any remaining tickets here.

Deap Vally will join as support along with Cold Cave on select dates for the 2023 tour.

Placebo North American tour dates 2023:

APRIL

17 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de Los Deportes

20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

21 – Chicago, IL @ TBD *

23 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

24 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

26 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

27 – Toronto, ON @ History *

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

30 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

MAY

02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *^

14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

17 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore*

* = w/ Deap Valley

^ = w/ Cold Cave

In other news, Placebo have shared a new cover of Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’, and released a limited edition vinyl featuring the rendition along with and Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’.