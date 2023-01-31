Placebo announce rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023

Placebo have announced their rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023 – find dates below and purchase tickets here.

The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – were forced to postpone their remaining tour dates in December last year after frontman Molko lost his voice.

The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on December 2, sharing that Molko had ignored his doctor’s advice to “go home and shut up for a week” and that he risked permanently damaging his voice if the tour continued.

Placebo then postponed their Glasgow show for the next day, sharing that they were “beyond devastated” but hoped to resume the tour in Dublin on December 5.

However the band decided to cancel the remainder of the tour “with a very heavy heart, great sadness and regret”, affecting further dates in Cambridge (December 7) and Birmingham (December 8).

All dates have now been rescheduled with original 2022 tickets remaining valid. “Thanks very much for your patience. We are pleased to announce the new dates,” Placebo posted on Twitter. Find the new dates below and purchase your tickets here.

JUNE 2023

7 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Dublin, 3Arena

Placebo also recently announced their rescheduled North American tour for 2023 after last year sharing that they were “devastated” to shelve their first tour dates in the US, Canada and Mexico in nearly a decade after “issues beyond our control”.

Now, the duo will kick off the tour in Mexico City, Mexico on April 17 before wrapping it at The Fillmore in Denver, Colorado, US on May 20.

Last year, Placebo asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s live shows.

“Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones,” the statement began.

“It makes Placebo’s performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. It is also disrespectful to your fellow concert-goers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone.”