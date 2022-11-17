Placebo ask fans not to film or take photos on phones during their shows

Placebo have asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s upcoming live shows.

The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – are due to begin their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour in Portsmouth tomorrow night (November 18), and have taken to social media to post a request.

“Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones,” the statement began.

“It makes Placebo’s performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. It is also disrespectful to your fellow concert-goers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone.”

The message continued: “Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment. Because this exact moment will never ever happen again. Our purpose is to create communion & transcendence. Please help us on our mission. With respect and love.”

Back in March, Placebo played a run of “phone-free” intimate gigs to mark the release of their eighth album ‘Never Let Me Go’.

“Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be politely escorted out of the venue by security,” the band explained at the time.

You can see the full schedule for Placebo’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour below, and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER

18 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

19 – Brighton, Centre

21 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

22 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

30 – Leeds, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

5 – Dublin, 3 Arena

7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy