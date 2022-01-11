Placebo imagine a new world on ‘Try Better Next Time’

Placebo have released another cut from forthcoming album ‘Never Let Me Go’, sharing an new single titled ‘Try Better Next Time’.

The anthemic track features pulsating guitar riffs underneath Brian Molko’s distinctive vocals, as the frontman sings of the end of the world we know, and the potential for what might come next.

“It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect,” Molko commented. “Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time.”

Listen to ‘Try Better Next Time’ below:

The new song is lifted from the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’, slated for release on March 25.

The follow-up to 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’, ‘Never Let Me Go’ – announced back in November 2021 alongside news of a UK and European tour – marks Placebo’s first new album in almost a decade.

Placebo have already released two singles from ‘Never Let Me Go’ – ‘Surround By Spies’ and ‘Beautiful James’, the latter of which marked the band’s first single in five years.

Molko stated in an interview with The Guardian that the upcoming album deals with themes of climate change, extreme inequality and a society under constant surveillance, though he said he doesn’t have all the answers and that he “wanted to express something visceral, something very human”.

In the same interview, Molko revealed ‘Never Let Me Go’ had started life while the band were on their 20th anniversary tour for their 1996 self-titled debut album.

The band had already detailed how they wrote the album “backwards”, with Molko saying: “If you decide to do everything in a way that you don’t actually know how to do, you’ll fall into a series of accidents which can stimulate you or disgust you.

“That surprise is what I live for.”