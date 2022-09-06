Placebo postpone Mexico gig after pulling North America tour, citing logistical issues

Placebo have postponed their show in Mexico City after the “visa and logistical issues” that forced the cancellation of the band’s North American tour dates had further impact.

The London-formed rock band were due to play the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City this Monday (September 12) but earlier announced today (September 6) that the show will now no longer go ahead.

It comes days after Placebo pulled their entire North American tour, explaining that they were “devastated” to do so, referencing “issues beyond our control”.

They were due to launch the tour in Canada at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Sunday (September 4) before heading to the US. Fans were only notified about that cancellation two days in advance.

“We are truly very sorry to announce that, despite our best efforts to resolve ongoing logistical issues which have largely caused the postponement of our North American tour, we sadly have no choice but to also move our Mexico City show….into 2023,” part of the band’s latest statement read.

Fans’ tickets will remain valid for a rescheduled date – also for the North American shows – or can request a refund. Placebo say they will announce rescheduled dates in due course.

The band wrote on their social media channels last week: “We are devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour… This is due to unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control.

“We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you. We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon.”

The band are due to start a European next month, kicking off at Frankfurt’s Festhalle on October 1.

Earlier this summer Placebo said they were “frustrated” to have been forced to cancel several live dates following an outbreak of COVID in their band and crew.

Elsewhere, singer and guitarist Brian Molko recently spoke about the band’s connection to Kate Bush and the reason they chose to cover ‘Running Up That Hill’ after the original song found renewed popularity from its feature spot in the fourth season of Stranger Things.