Placebo put ‘A Place For Us To Dream’ vinyl box set on sale for one weekend only

Placebo have announced that a limited edition vinyl box set of their career retrospective compilation album ‘A Place For Us To Dream’ will be available on sale for one weekend only.

The release consists of four vinyl LPs housed in a special hard-case box, and a 24-page book with never-before-seen photos curated by the band’s Brian Molko & Stefan Olsdal, from throughout the band’s career.

It’s currently on sale via Placebo’s merchandise store for a cut price of £25 while stocks last, and will only be available until the end of this Sunday (November 29).

The album was originally released in 2016, part of the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations. Those who order this weekend will also receive a mystery “special gift”.

Last month, meanwhile, Placebo marked the 20th anniversary of ‘Black Market Music’ with a series of four behind-the-scenes videos, Black Market Music Stories.

“It’s been 20 years since the album was originally released and a lot has changed, but it was fun taking a step back in time and getting a chance to tell some of the stories behind it,” the group said in a statement.

Recently, the band spoke to NME about their upcoming eighth studio album, which they have previously promised will take an experimental turn.

“We’ve wanted to do that for a long time,” Olsdal said. “Now that Sonic Youth are no longer a band, there might just be an opening slot. There’s always something bubbling. It was getting a bit saccharine towards the end of the 20 year celebration. We’ve always been experimentalists at heart.”