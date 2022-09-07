Placebo share industrial cover of Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’

Placebo have shared a new cover of Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’, giving the chart-topping track an industrial twist – scroll down the page to hear it now.

The track follows the release of the band’s latest album ‘Never Let Me Go’, which arrived in March.

On their version of ‘Shout’ Placebo add shadowy new layers to the original single, giving it a new industrial tinge without straying too far from the Bath band’s release.

‘Shout’ was originally released in 1984 as the second single from Tears For Fears’ second album ‘Songs From The Big Chair’. It went on to become the band’s sixth Top 40 hit in the UK, peaking at Number Four, while it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the US in 1985 nine months after it was first released.

The song is the latest ‘80s song that Placebo have covered, following on from the likes of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Jackie’, The Smiths’ ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ and, infamously, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

The cover precedes the band’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour, which will kick off in Portsmouth on November 18 and run until December 8, when it concludes in Birmingham. Tickets for the dates are largely sold out, but any remaining tickets can be found here.

Yesterday (September 6) Placebo announced that their gig in Mexico City next week (12) has been postponed due to the “visa and logistical issues” that forced the cancellation of the band’s North American tour.

“We are truly very sorry to announce that, despite our best efforts to resolve ongoing logistical issues which have largely caused the postponement of our North American tour, we sadly have no choice but to also move our Mexico City show […] into 2023,” the band wrote in a statement.

NME gave Placebo’s latest album ‘Never Let Me Go’ four stars upon its release earlier this year, calling it their “best and most consistent album since 2006’s dark, intoxicated ‘Meds’”. “‘Never Let Me Go’ is a true renaissance record,” the review read.

“It’s no ‘Metal Machine Music’ or ‘Yeezus’, but a record that finds Placebo inspired and ready for a new era, reinventing the rock veterans for the modern age.”