Placebo to sell over 100 pieces of music gear used throughout their career

Placebo have partnered with Reverb to sell guitars, amps and other music equipment used by the band across their career.

Reverb, the online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used and vintage musical instruments, will host a collection of the band’s gear which has been used on albums like ‘Without You I’m Nothing’, ‘Sleeping With Ghosts’ and ‘Meds’, as well as tours around the world.

The official Placebo Reverb Shop is set to launch on April 27, with over 100 guitars, basses, effects pedals, amps and more up for sale. You can preview the shop here.

Advertisement

Placebo bassist-guitarist Stefan Olsdal said of the sale: “Having spent years collecting some of the most interesting and creative music gear to use on studio recordings and live performances, we felt it was now time to let go and part ways with some of this gear we have amassed.

“Knowing the Reverb shop has already been used by other established recording artists, we felt comfortable in the knowledge that the gear would be directed towards genuine collectors and enthusiasts.”

The official Placebo @reverb shop is launching soon, featuring over 100 pieces of music gear used by the band throughout their career. More info here: https://t.co/kl7g3wcDQU pic.twitter.com/1XPXmpEkoO — PLACEBO (@PLACEBOWORLD) April 21, 2022

The Placebo Reverb Shop is set to include items such as the Takamine acoustic guitar used on the 1999 single ‘Every You, Every Me’, a Korg 800DV synth used as a live synth from 1999 to 2001, and on the song ‘Pure Morning’, and a Guild Hollow Body bass that Olsdal used on the band’s MTV Unplugged episode.

Olsdal added: “We’ve had a great run with this gear, but now it’s time for each piece to move on. As well as some highly collectable vintage pieces, there are also some more accessible items for fans to get their hands on.”

Other artists that have partnered with Reverb to sell their music gear recently include Green Day, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Peter Frampton.

Advertisement

Reviewing Placebo’s latest record, ‘Never let Me Go’, NME called it the band’s “best and most consistent album since 2006’s dark, intoxicated ‘Meds’” and said it “might prove their most rejuvenating since 2003’s arena-filling ‘Sleeping With Ghosts’.

“‘Never Let Me Go’ is a true renaissance record. It’s no ‘Metal Machine Music’ or ‘Yeezus’, but a record that finds Placebo inspired and ready for a new era, reinventing the rock veterans for the modern age.”