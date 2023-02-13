Plain White T’s return with new single ‘Spaghetti Tattoo’

Plain White T’s have announced their return with a new single – listen to ‘Spaghetti Tattoo’ below.

The band had a number-one hit song with ‘Hey There Delilah’ in 2006, earning two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

They’ve released eight studio albums since their formation, with the last album ‘Parallel Universe’ coming out in 2018.

Advertisement

‘Spaghetti Tattoo’ is an acoustic ballad in which frontman Tom Higgenson sings about a first date. The accompanying music video recreates the date and features puppets standing in for people.

Speaking of the song, Higgenson said: “I went on a great first date with a girl I’d been talking to and DM’ng with for a while. We laughed and drank and got lost in the moment, until we realized that we were the last two people in the restaurant!

“It felt so good to be out again after those crazy last couple years, and the date left me filled with excitement and optimism about love and life. So the very next day, I grabbed my guitar and wrote this song. She had a spaghetti tattoo on her arm, which was such a fun and silly detail, so I had to include that in the song. It’s definitely a song about noticing and enjoying the little things.”

In 2019, Plain White T’s returned to the UK for that year’s Slam Dunk Festival. The dual event, which was headlined by All Time Low, took place in May that year at Temple Newsam Estate in Leeds, before heading down south to Hatfield Park.

Speaking exclusively to NME following the announcement, Higgenson said that the band were “excited to bring [their new] songs over to the UK” for the first time, having aimed to perform their 2018 LP ‘Parallel Universe’ across the pond.

Advertisement

“The album just came out in August and one of our goals was to get back overseas and be able to play some shows,” he said. “So this is like the first time we’ve been able to do that, it’s like, ‘Alright, we’re getting there, we’re checkin’ off our boxes and making our goals happen’. It should be really fun.”