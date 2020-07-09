Planned Parenthood speak out against Kanye West over abortion comments

Kanye West has attracted criticism for his recent comments on abortion.

When formally announcing his 2020 Presidential bid in a new Forbes interview, West identified himself as “pro-life,” which he justified as “following the word of the bible”.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” Kanye said, seemingly referencing a speech made by the Planned Parenthood founder to a KKK branch in New Jersey. It’s a speech that Planned Parenthood has since denounced.

Advertisement

Responding to West’s claims in a statement to TMZ, Planned Parenthood’s Director of Black Leadership and Engagement, Nia Martin-Robinson, said: “Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilising. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalisation of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Elsewhere in Kanye’s Forbes interview, the rapper revealed that he was running for President under the name ‘The Birthday Party’, and that he will make Elon Musk the “head of our space program” should he win.

Asked why he’d decided on ‘The Birthday Party’, the rapper replied: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, West criticised Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. “I am taking the red [MAGA] hat off, with this interview,” he said.

Advertisement

It was revealed this week that Kanye’s Presidential bid has taken a significant blow already, missing key deadlines which mean he is unable to appear on the ballot in six states.

The rapper made his musical return recently with new track ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, which NME called “a glorious return to ‘Yeezus’-era chaos”.