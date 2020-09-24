Plans confirmed for huge new 23,500 capacity arena in Manchester

Plans have been confirmed for a huge new arena in Manchester, which will become the UK’s largest indoor concert venue.

The venue, the brainchild of the Oak View Group, will come to the city’s Etihad Campus, which also hosts Manchester City’s football ground, and is set to open in 2023.

With a capacity of 23,500, the arena will eclipse the capacity of the UK’s current largest venue, Manchester Arena (21,000), as well as the prospective MSG Sphere in London (21,500).

Plans for the arena have been given the green light by Manchester City Council this week. The arena, set to begin construction this November, is said to be using “low-carbon technologies” to decrease its environmental footprint.

Tim Leiweke of Oak View Group said: “We’re delighted that Manchester City Council has given our proposals the go-ahead, and we can’t wait to get started, bringing a £350million private investment, creating thousands of jobs, and delivering one of the world’s best arenas to this amazing city.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the community for taking the time to listen to what we

had to say and providing feedback that ensured this arena is of Manchester, for Manchester

and by Manchester.”

Manchester City Centre Spokesperson Pat Karney added: “Today’s decision is about confidence in our city, Greater Manchester and the North West. It is about new employment and training opportunities for thousands across East Manchester and beyond at a time when they are badly needed.

“The city centre, our communities and the wider city will be strengthened by our newest neighbour – Oak View Group Manchester. This is the next chapter in East Manchester’s regeneration.”

The new, as-yet-unnamed arena is set to bring £350million of private investment to the city, creating 3,350 jobs in the construction phase and a further thousand when the arena opens, and will prioritise hiring local people.