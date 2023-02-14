Playboi Carti arrested for allegedly choking and beating pregnant girlfriend

Playboi Carti has been arrested for assault after allegedly choking and beating his girlfriend.

According to the arrest affidavit, which was seen by TMZ, the incident allegedly happened following an argument between the pair over a paternity test. The woman, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident in December, told police that she had been in a relationship with Carti for two years and had been living with him since July 2022.

She alleged that the rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck till she could barely breathe. Following the incident, she ran out of the house and got into her car and said that Carti had attacked her again, dragging her out of the car and putting his hand over her mouth, as she tried to use the vehicle’s SOS features to call the police.

The police said that the woman had visible injuries on her neck, chest and back when they arrived at the scene.

Carti’s lawyer, Brian Steel, told TMZ: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

