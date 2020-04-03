Playboi Carti has been arrested on drug and traffic charges

Playboi Carti has been arrested and detained on drug and traffic charges, authorities have announced.

The rapper, real name Jordan Carter, and another man Jaylon Tucker were arrested yesterday (April 2) in Clayton County, Georgia, near the rapper’s native Atlanta.

In a press statement Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that Carti’s Lamborghini was pulled over due to an expired tag.

Advertisement

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

“Jordan Carter later identified as Atlanta rapper “Playboi Carti” and Jaylon Tucker we’re [sic] both taken into custody and they are now facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton,” the statement reads.

He has been charged with two traffic violations and one misdemeanor count of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana, and was released on bond on all three counts today, records show.

It’s not the first time Carti’s found himself in legal trouble. Last year he was found guilty of assault after punching a bus driver in Scotland.

Another driver Alistair MacLeish told the court: “I saw things being thrown around the tour bus and then a man ran across and punched the driver on the face, cutting him and knocking his glasses off.”

Advertisement

Two of the rapper’s tour managers claimed Carti was acting “in self-defence” and the driver was “angry and agitated”.

Carti was fined a total of £800; with £500 for assault and £300 for damages to the bus.