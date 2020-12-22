Playboi Carti is set to release his long-awaited new album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ on Christmas Day (December 25).

Arriving on the last ‘New Music Friday’ of 2020, the record has been executive produced by Kanye West.

Announcing the album and its release date on Twitter overnight last night (December 21), Carti called ‘Whole Lotta Red’ “mY b3sT w0rk YET,” before confirming on a separate tweet that it would land on “12/25”.

mY b3sT w0rk YET .

PRE 0RDeR NOW

Last month, Carti previewed a Kanye West collaboration from the album in a video clip which saw the Atlanta native dancing around to the music in a dimly lit studio, with the track opening with an intro by West before a long instrumental breakdown.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ will be Playboi Carti’s second full length album following his debut ‘Die Lit’ in 2018. Prior to that, he released his debut eponymous mixtape in 2017.

The rapper has been teasing his new album for more than a year. Last July, Carti said he wanted it to be out “in the next 60 days” and told The FADER that he had as many as 50 songs in the bank for the album.

Also set to feature on ‘Whole Lotta Red’ is a collaboration with Drake. Back in April, Drake appeared on an OVO Mark Instagram Live DJ session where he shared a snippet of the track, which is currently known as ‘Pain 1993.’

The song is produced by Pi’erre Bourne and will reportedly feature on ‘Whole Lotta Red’.