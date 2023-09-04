Playboi Carti reschedules US tour to 2024

American rapper Playboi Carti has postponed the entire North American leg of his ‘Antagonist’ tour to 2024 – see the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.
Last week, Playboi Carti quietly pushed back his North American tour dates via his official website, without any official announcements made on social media. The original tour was announced in July and was meant to kick off this week (September 6) until November before he heads to Europe.
Now, however, it seems that the North American leg of the ‘Antagonist’ tour is being postponed to January. Late last month, it was reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that fans who had bought tickets to the US tour began receiving emails that the shows had been cancelled.
Screenshots of the emails sent by the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah read: “Playboi Carti has postponed their show scheduled for September 8th, 2023 to a future date TBD. We no longer have an event scheduled for September 8th at Delta Center.”
Playboi Carti has reportedly canceled and postponed dates on his ‘Antagonist’ tour pic.twitter.com/E3Pn48wAw3
— No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2023
According to Playboi Carti’s website, his Europe tour for later this year in still intact, for which he will perform between November 19 and December 4. Tickets to Playboi Carti’s Europe tour are still available for purchase here.
See the full list of Playboi Carti’s North American tour dates below and get tickets here.
Playboi Carti’s ‘Antagonist’ tour dates are:
NOVEMBER
19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
22 – London, UK @ The O2
24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
DECEMBER
02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
JANUARY
14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
FEBRUARY
01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBC – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
TBC – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse