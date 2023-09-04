Playboi Carti reschedules US tour to 2024

American rapper Playboi Carti has postponed the entire North American leg of his ‘Antagonist’ tour to 2024 – see the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Last week, Playboi Carti quietly pushed back his North American tour dates via his official website, without any official announcements made on social media. The original tour was announced in July and was meant to kick off this week (September 6) until November before he heads to Europe.

Now, however, it seems that the North American leg of the ‘Antagonist’ tour is being postponed to January. Late last month, it was reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that fans who had bought tickets to the US tour began receiving emails that the shows had been cancelled.

Screenshots of the emails sent by the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah read: “Playboi Carti has postponed their show scheduled for September 8th, 2023 to a future date TBD. We no longer have an event scheduled for September 8th at Delta Center.”

Playboi Carti has reportedly canceled and postponed dates on his ‘Antagonist’ tour pic.twitter.com/E3Pn48wAw3 — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2023

According to Playboi Carti’s website, his Europe tour for later this year in still intact, for which he will perform between November 19 and December 4. Tickets to Playboi Carti’s Europe tour are still available for purchase here.

See the full list of Playboi Carti’s North American tour dates below and get tickets here.

Playboi Carti’s ‘Antagonist’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

22 – London, UK @ The O2

24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

DECEMBER

02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

JANUARY

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY

01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBC – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

TBC – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse