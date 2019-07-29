Playboi Carti says he wants his new album to be out “in the next 60 days”

'Whole Lotta Red' will also have no features, the rapper revealed

Playboi Carti has said that he wants his new album to be out “in the next 60 days”.

The rapper has been teasing ‘Whole Lotta Red’ for a while now, and a host of tracks from the album have been leaked.

Now, during a gig in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Carti revealed to fans (roughly) when they’ll be able to hear the record.

“I’m trying to drop that shit in the next 60 days,” he told the crowd between songs. “I ain’t gon’ lie. It feel like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I’ma do this shit with no features.” Watch the footage below.

Carti, real name Jordan Carter, was found guilty earlier this year of punching a bus driver in Scotland while on tour in 2018.

The alleged incident in Gretna, Scotland, in February 2018 came after there were issues with his tour bus and a replacement was not felt to be up to his and his crew’s standards.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ is set to follow the rapper’s debut album ‘Die Lit’, released last year. Last month, Carti told The FADER that there are about 50 songs in the bank for the album.

“I could be done if I wanted to,” he said of finishing the album. “I’m just trying to top shit. I might make the hardest song ever tomorrow.”