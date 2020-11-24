Playboi Carti has teased an upcoming collaboration with Kanye West for his new album, ‘Whole Lotta Red’.

In a clip posted via his Instagram late on Monday (November 23) the rapper gave fans what appeared to be a sneak-peek of a Kanye West collaboration. The Atlanta native dances around to the music in what looks like a dimly lit studio, with the track opening with an intro by West before a long instrumental breakdown.

Carti captioned the clip with: “OK YE @kanyewest THANK @younglord.” No confirmation of a collaboration, however, has been announced.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ will be the artist’s second full length album following his debut ‘Die Lit’ in 2018. Prior to that he released his debut eponymous mixtape in 2017.

He’s been teasing his second effort for more than a year. Last July, Carti said he wanted it to be out “in the next 60 days” and told The FADER that he had as many as 50 songs in the bank for the album.

In other news, earlier this year Carti was arrested and detained on drug and traffic charges. The rapper, real name Jordan Carter, and another man Jaylon Tucker were arrested on April 2 in Clayton County, Georgia.

In a press statement Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that Carti’s Lamborghini was pulled over due to an expired tag. Upon searching the vehicle, police found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

Carter was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated label on his licence plate.