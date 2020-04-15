Playboi Carti teases second album with cryptic Twitter post

Playboi Carti has seemingly teased the release of his second album – almost two years to the day since the rapper released his first record.

The rapper, who released ‘Die Lit’ in 2018, kept fans guessing in the early hours of this morning (April 15) by sharing what appears to be the album artwork on his Twitter account.

The cryptic image, his first post since June 2019, sees the rapper shrouded in darkness, while the recognisable parental advisory sticker suggests that it’s the artwork for his latest effort.

Responding to the tweet, one fan wrote: “The return of King Carti!”

On Sunday (April 12), Lil Uzi Vert simply tweeted: ““Playboi Carti”, which also led to speculation that the pair are working together.

Speaking in 2018, Carti confirmed that he and Uzi had worked on around 100 songs together.

“We’ve been recording since like 2015,” Carti told Real 92.3. “So we know what we got to do. We know what we’re capable of. We just gotta do what we gotta do.”

Earlier this month, Carti was arrested and detained on drug and traffic charges.

The rapper, real name Jordan Carter, and another man Jaylon Tucker were arrested yesterday (April 2) in Clayton County, Georgia, near the rapper’s native Atlanta.

In a press statement Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that Carti’s Lamborghini was pulled over due to an expired tag.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.