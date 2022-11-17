Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future to headline Rolling Loud California 2023

More than 100 artists have been announced to perform at next year’s edition of Rolling Loud California, with the full bill – headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future – announced overnight.

It’ll be the first Rolling Loud festival held in Los Angeles since 2019, with 2020’s edition cancelled, and last year’s being held in the eastern California city of San Bernardino. The stacked rap and hip-hop festival will go down over the weekend of March 3-5, taking place at the Hollywood Park Grounds.

Playboi Carti will close the festivities out on Friday March 3, topping a bill of 35 acts that also includes Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign and Soulja Boy. Then, on Saturday March 4, joining Travis Scott for a 41-act bill will be the likes of Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé and Chief Keef.

Advertisement

Though not officially billed as a headliner, Lil Wayne appears on Sunday’s (March 5) itinerary as a “special guest”, with his billing given the same font as headliner Future. The festival’s final day sports the biggest line-up of them all, with 44 acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ski Mask The Slump God, Central Cee, Lil Tecca, OhGeesy and Sheck Wes.

Elsewhere, the festival itself will be soundtracked with “sounds by” iconic producer Mike Dean, Scheme and Five Venoms.

Tickets for Rolling Loud California 2023 go on sale at 10am this tomorrow (November 18), with four pass options – including GA and VIP, as well as the ‘GA+’ and ‘VIP Munchies’ packages – available from the festival’s website. It’s the first Rolling Loud event on next year’s calendar, as well as the first to be announced for the US. Rolling Loud Thailand will follow over April 13-15, with Rolling Loud Portugal slated to return over July 5-7.

The full line-up for Rolling Loud California 2023 is:

FRIDAY MARCH 3

Playboi Carti

Kodak Black

Tyga

Trippie Redd

DaBaby

Saweetie

Fivio Foreign

Soulja Boy

Bones

Nardo Wick

Rich The Kid

Blueface

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Xavier Wulf

AB

Kamaiyah

Tay Money

Big Scarr

Freddie Dredd

Eddy Baker

Bktherula

Ssgkobe

Yvngxchris

Ralfy The Plug

2Rare

Homixide Gang

Sid Shyne

Lebra Jolie

Cuuhraig

Cam & China

Kill Jasper

Drownmili

Skodi

Marqus Clae

SATURDAY MARCH 4

Travis Scott

Lil Baby

Don Toliver

2 Chainz

Kevin Gates

Lil Yachty

City Girls

Aminé

Chief Keef

Young Nudy

Larry June

Bia

Pouya

Curren$y

Money Man

Nocap

Rjmrla

Shordie Shordie

Lancey Foux

Fat Nick

Duke Deuce

Danny Towers

Vory

Rubi Rose

Robb Bank$

Spaceghostpurrp

Kaycyy Ka$hdami

Baby Stone Gorillas

Eem Triplin

Digital Nas

Strick

Gloss Up

Mellow Rackz

Highway

Su’lan

Rocco

Hoosh

Barely Legal

500RAXX

Tokin

Advertisement

SUNDAY MARCH 5

Future

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Tory Lanez

Polo G

Moneybagg Yo

Ski Mask The Slump God

Lil Tecca

Ohgeesy

Sheck Wes

Central Cee

Kalan.frfr

Coi Leray

Toosii

Shenseea

Babytron

Ice Spice

O.T. Genasis

Trae The Truth

Bluebucksclan

Ramirez

Night Lovell

Real Boston Richey

D. Savage

Jasiah

G Perico

Rucci

Tana

Jeleel!

Germ

Bravo The Bagchaser

DD Osama

Haarper

Big Boss Vette

Killval

Bad Neighbors

Nana

Clip

Belis

Cash Cobain

Chow Lee

ZZZ.

K. Charles

Billyrackx