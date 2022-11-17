Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future to headline Rolling Loud California 2023

More than 100 artists have been announced to perform at next year’s edition of Rolling Loud California, with the full bill – headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future – announced overnight.
It’ll be the first Rolling Loud festival held in Los Angeles since 2019, with 2020’s edition cancelled, and last year’s being held in the eastern California city of San Bernardino. The stacked rap and hip-hop festival will go down over the weekend of March 3-5, taking place at the Hollywood Park Grounds.
Playboi Carti will close the festivities out on Friday March 3, topping a bill of 35 acts that also includes Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign and Soulja Boy. Then, on Saturday March 4, joining Travis Scott for a 41-act bill will be the likes of Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé and Chief Keef.
Though not officially billed as a headliner, Lil Wayne appears on Sunday’s (March 5) itinerary as a “special guest”, with his billing given the same font as headliner Future. The festival’s final day sports the biggest line-up of them all, with 44 acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ski Mask The Slump God, Central Cee, Lil Tecca, OhGeesy and Sheck Wes.
Elsewhere, the festival itself will be soundtracked with “sounds by” iconic producer Mike Dean, Scheme and Five Venoms.
Tickets for Rolling Loud California 2023 go on sale at 10am this tomorrow (November 18), with four pass options – including GA and VIP, as well as the ‘GA+’ and ‘VIP Munchies’ packages – available from the festival’s website. It’s the first Rolling Loud event on next year’s calendar, as well as the first to be announced for the US. Rolling Loud Thailand will follow over April 13-15, with Rolling Loud Portugal slated to return over July 5-7.
The full line-up for Rolling Loud California 2023 is:
FRIDAY MARCH 3
Playboi Carti
Kodak Black
Tyga
Trippie Redd
DaBaby
Saweetie
Fivio Foreign
Soulja Boy
Bones
Nardo Wick
Rich The Kid
Blueface
Ken Carson
Destroy Lonely
Xavier Wulf
AB
Kamaiyah
Tay Money
Big Scarr
Freddie Dredd
Eddy Baker
Bktherula
Ssgkobe
Yvngxchris
Ralfy The Plug
2Rare
Homixide Gang
Sid Shyne
Lebra Jolie
Cuuhraig
Cam & China
Kill Jasper
Drownmili
Skodi
Marqus Clae
SATURDAY MARCH 4
Travis Scott
Lil Baby
Don Toliver
2 Chainz
Kevin Gates
Lil Yachty
City Girls
Aminé
Chief Keef
Young Nudy
Larry June
Bia
Pouya
Curren$y
Money Man
Nocap
Rjmrla
Shordie Shordie
Lancey Foux
Fat Nick
Duke Deuce
Danny Towers
Vory
Rubi Rose
Robb Bank$
Spaceghostpurrp
Kaycyy Ka$hdami
Baby Stone Gorillas
Eem Triplin
Digital Nas
Strick
Gloss Up
Mellow Rackz
Highway
Su’lan
Rocco
Hoosh
Barely Legal
500RAXX
Tokin
SUNDAY MARCH 5
Future
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Tory Lanez
Polo G
Moneybagg Yo
Ski Mask The Slump God
Lil Tecca
Ohgeesy
Sheck Wes
Central Cee
Kalan.frfr
Coi Leray
Toosii
Shenseea
Babytron
Ice Spice
O.T. Genasis
Trae The Truth
Bluebucksclan
Ramirez
Night Lovell
Real Boston Richey
D. Savage
Jasiah
G Perico
Rucci
Tana
Jeleel!
Germ
Bravo The Bagchaser
DD Osama
Haarper
Big Boss Vette
Killval
Bad Neighbors
Nana
Clip
Belis
Cash Cobain
Chow Lee
ZZZ.
K. Charles
Billyrackx