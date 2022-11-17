NewsMusic News

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future to headline Rolling Loud California 2023

Lil Wayne will also appear on the line-up, which features over 100 acts altogether

By Ellie Robinson
Playboi Carti (Joseph Okpako via WireImage) + Travis Scott (Mauricio Santana via Getty Images) + Future (Jason Koerner via Getty Images)
More than 100 artists have been announced to perform at next year’s edition of Rolling Loud California, with the full bill – headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future – announced overnight.

It’ll be the first Rolling Loud festival held in Los Angeles since 2019, with 2020’s edition cancelled, and last year’s being held in the eastern California city of San Bernardino. The stacked rap and hip-hop festival will go down over the weekend of March 3-5, taking place at the Hollywood Park Grounds.

Playboi Carti will close the festivities out on Friday March 3, topping a bill of 35 acts that also includes Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign and Soulja Boy. Then, on Saturday March 4, joining Travis Scott for a 41-act bill will be the likes of Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé and Chief Keef.

Though not officially billed as a headliner, Lil Wayne appears on Sunday’s (March 5) itinerary as a “special guest”, with his billing given the same font as headliner Future. The festival’s final day sports the biggest line-up of them all, with 44 acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ski Mask The Slump God, Central Cee, Lil Tecca, OhGeesy and Sheck Wes.

Elsewhere, the festival itself will be soundtracked with “sounds by” iconic producer Mike Dean, Scheme and Five Venoms

Tickets for Rolling Loud California 2023 go on sale at 10am this tomorrow (November 18), with four pass options – including GA and VIP, as well as the ‘GA+’ and ‘VIP Munchies’ packages – available from the festival’s website. It’s the first Rolling Loud event on next year’s calendar, as well as the first to be announced for the US. Rolling Loud Thailand will follow over April 13-15, with Rolling Loud Portugal slated to return over July 5-7.

The full line-up for Rolling Loud California 2023 is:

FRIDAY MARCH 3
Playboi Carti
Kodak Black
Tyga
Trippie Redd
DaBaby
Saweetie
Fivio Foreign
Soulja Boy
Bones
Nardo Wick
Rich The Kid
Blueface
Ken Carson
Destroy Lonely
Xavier Wulf
AB
Kamaiyah
Tay Money
Big Scarr
Freddie Dredd
Eddy Baker
Bktherula
Ssgkobe
Yvngxchris
Ralfy The Plug
2Rare
Homixide Gang
Sid Shyne
Lebra Jolie
Cuuhraig
Cam & China
Kill Jasper
Drownmili
Skodi
Marqus Clae

SATURDAY MARCH 4
Travis Scott
Lil Baby
Don Toliver
2 Chainz
Kevin Gates
Lil Yachty 
City Girls 
Aminé 
Chief Keef
Young Nudy 
Larry June 
Bia 
Pouya 
Curren$y 
Money Man 
Nocap
Rjmrla 
Shordie Shordie
Lancey Foux 
Fat Nick 
Duke Deuce 
Danny Towers 
Vory 
Rubi Rose 
Robb Bank$ 
Spaceghostpurrp 
Kaycyy Ka$hdami 
Baby Stone Gorillas 
Eem Triplin
Digital Nas
Strick
Gloss Up
Mellow Rackz
Highway 
Su’lan 
Rocco 
Hoosh 
Barely Legal 
500RAXX 
Tokin 

SUNDAY MARCH 5
Future
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert 
Tory Lanez 
Polo G 
Moneybagg Yo 
Ski Mask The Slump God 
Lil Tecca 
Ohgeesy 
Sheck Wes
Central Cee 
Kalan.frfr 
Coi Leray 
Toosii 
Shenseea 
Babytron 
Ice Spice 
O.T. Genasis 
Trae The Truth
Bluebucksclan 
Ramirez 
Night Lovell 
Real Boston Richey 
D. Savage 
Jasiah 
G Perico 
Rucci 
Tana 
Jeleel!
Germ 
Bravo The Bagchaser 
DD Osama 
Haarper 
Big Boss Vette 
Killval 
Bad Neighbors
Nana 
Clip 
Belis 
Cash Cobain 
Chow Lee 
ZZZ. 
K. Charles 
Billyrackx

