Playboi Carti’s new metal-themed merch hasn’t gone down very well

Playboi Carti has launched a new range of metal-themed merch, and fans aren’t taking to it too kindly.

The rapper’s new items have been released prior to his new album ‘Whole Lotta Red’, which is set to drop on Christmas Day (December 25).

Carti’s new range of t-shirts and hoodies and more feature satanic imagery, including upside down crosses and taglines such as “BLACK LEATHER DEVIL” and “NEW MAPS OF HELL”.

A look at Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red merch 🧛🏿‍♂️ 🦇 💋 pic.twitter.com/8HKz7A2kBZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 22, 2020

“Never going to heaven if I wear this,” one Twitter user joked after seeing the merch, while another wrote: “he sellin one way tickets to hell.”

Never going to heaven if I wear this — MF DOOM stan account (@jh_808) December 22, 2020

he sellin one way tickets to hell 😭😭 — Jordan ⛹🏽‍♂️ (@YessirJordan) December 22, 2020

Another tweeter wrote: “[‘Whole Lotta Red’] merch has put me off carti completely now I really sat round waiting for this guy to release new music all this time and now he wants to drop satanic merch and release his album on Christmas… what in the world.”

WLR merch has put me off carti completely now I really sat round waiting for this guy to release new music all this time and now he wants to drop satanic merch and release his album on Christmas… what in the world — shé💕 (@DRGxox) December 23, 2020

Kanye watching carti pick the design for the #WLR merch pic.twitter.com/Qjd33r2DiH — Lüyanda((; (@rip6rated) December 23, 2020

Playboi Carti announced the festive release date for ‘Whole Lotta Red’ on Twitter overnight on Monday (December 21), calling the album “mY b3sT w0rk YET,” before confirming in a separate tweet that it would land on “12/25”.

Last month, Carti previewed a Kanye West collaboration from the album in a video clip which saw the Atlanta native dancing around to the music in a dimly lit studio, with the track opening with an intro by West before a long instrumental breakdown.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ will be Playboi Carti’s second full length album following his debut ‘Die Lit’ in 2018.

The rapper has been teasing his new album for more than a year. Last July, Carti said he wanted it to be out “in the next 60 days” and told The FADER that he had as many as 50 songs in the bank for the album.