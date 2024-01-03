Pledis Entertainment introduces new boyband TWS with ‘OH MYMY : 7S’

Pledis Entertainment‘s latest boyband, TWS, have dropped their first pre-release single, titled ‘OH MYMY : 7S’.

The song and its accompanying visual were released yesterday (January 2). It features the band’s six members – Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin – speaking about the anxiety they feel as they prepare for debut, intercut with footage of the group practicing choreographies and recording songs.

The group then launch into what looks like a monthly evaluation, with a panel featuring the likes of SEVENTEEN, HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk, SEVENTEEN producer BUMZU and more. Later, they’re transported to a street with European-style architecture, before continuing to perform the track.

TWS’ upcoming debut will mark the first time Pledis Entertainment has launched a new boyband in about nine years. The pre-release came two months since the music label confirmed plans to debut TWS to Korean press, although the line-up and name of the group were not disclosed at the time.

TWS – an abbrieviation of Twenty Four Seven With Us – will mark the first time Pledis Entertainment has launched a new K-pop act since 2016, when they debuted the short-lived girl group PRISTIN. It’ll also be their first new all-male group since SEVENTEEN, who debuted in May 2015.

The six-piece are slated to make their official debut with the release of their first mini-album titled ‘Sparkling Blue’, due out January 22 at 6pm KST. Other details such as a tracklist have yet to be announced by Pledis at the time of writing.