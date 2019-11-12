"Sorry kids – see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR 'til you are 30"

Drake has joked that he’s signed up for a “10 year residency” at Camp Flog Gnaw after being booed off stage at the festival this weekend.

The rapper made headlines at Tyler, The Creator‘s event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, when he ended his surprise headline set on Sunday amid loud jeers from the audience – with many fans expecting to see Frank Ocean perform instead.

After receiving support from Tyler, now Drake has delivered a tongue-in-cheek response to his critics.

“Plot twist,” he wrote on Instagram, “I just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw. Sorry kids – see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR ’til you are 30.”

His quip then received likes from Kendal Jenner and Halsey, with the latter confirming herself as a “season ticket holder”.

Giving his take on the events yesterday, Tyler told his Twitter followers, “I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE,” he wrote in his trademark all-caps tweeting style.

“BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDN’T COME TRUE AND I DON’T FUCK WITH THAT.”

This month also saw reports emerge that Drake would be launching his own cannabis business, after teasing a mysterious new project called ‘More Life Growth Co.’

‘More Life Growth Company’ is said to now be listed on the Canadian trademark database, and that the company can sell “Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD.” Cannabis was legalised in Canada in 2018.