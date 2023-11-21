P!nk announces massive UK and European stadium shows for 2024

P!nk has announced a run of stadium shows set to take place across the UK and Europe next summer. Find ticket details below.

The newly announced series of live performances comes as a further extension of the singer’s hit ‘Summer Carnival World Tour’, which has seen her play to over one million fans globally across 2023.

Kicking off on June 11 with a stop at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the 2024 tour dates will then see P!nk perform at stadiums in cities across the UK and Ireland, before moving over to European venues including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Leipzig and Stuttgart. The tour will then draw to a close in Stockholm on July 25.

The UK shows include stops in London, Liverpool and Glasgow – the same cities that she visited five years prior for her 2019 tour – and the shows in Copenhagen and Bern will be her first live dates there since 2010.

The tour will also mark her first-ever show in Mönchengladbach, Germany, and her first show in Leipzig in over 10 years. Special guests for the show include The Script, GAYLE and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

UK and Ireland Tickets will be available from next Thursday (November 30) at 10am local time and can be found here. European tour dates will be available from November 27. Check out a full list of UK and European shows below.

P!nk’s ‘Summer Carnival’ 2024 UK tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

15 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

24 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

25 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

28 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

29 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

‘Summer Carnival’ 2024 European tour dates are:

JUNE

20 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

JULY

3 – Bern, Wankdorf Stadium

6 – Copenhagen, Parken Stadium

10 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

14 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

17 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

19 – Stuttgart, MHP Arena

21 – Mönchengladbach, Borussia-Park

25 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

The announcement of 2024 shows comes after P!nk joined forces with Marshmello and Sting last month to share the new single ‘Dreaming’. The single is set to be featured on a special Tour Deluxe Edition of her ninth studio album, ‘TRUSTFALL’, will will be released on December 1.

The upcoming Tour Deluxe Edition also features six live recordings from her 2023 ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ including singles ‘What About Us’, ‘When I Get There’, and ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ – which featured her daughter Willow Sage Hart – as well as covers of Sade’s ‘No Ordinary Love’ and Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ with Brandi Carlile.

In other P!nk news, last month the singer was forced to postpone a show in Canada due to a respiratory infection. It marked her fourth show to be cancelled in one week.

The condition appeared to be related to the singer’s struggle with asthma, which she has had since childhood and flared up following her catching coronavirus in 2020.

Last week, the artist also announced that she would be giving away 2,000 copies of banned books at her upcoming concerts in Florida.

This came after she teamed up with PEN America to distribute copies of Todd Parr’s The Family Book, Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb, Toni Morrison’s Beloved, and Stacia Deutsch’s Girls Who Code, all books that are currently prohibited from schools and libraries in Florida.