Polaroid announce expansion into music with speakers, radio and app

American camera company Polaroid has announced a surprising new expansion of their brand, launching Polaroid Music with several new products and an accompanying app.

The company has launched four speakers: P1, P2, P3 and P4. The first is a small, square shaped player, while the second is wider and oval-shaped. P3 sees the model of P2 adapted to include a handle, similar to the design of the boom-box, while P4 is the largest speaker and can be mounted on a stand. All four speakers will be available in multiple colours.

Watch the new ad for Polaroid Music below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Polaroid chairman Oskar Smolokowski expressed his excitement at the company’s newest launch.

“Great musicians and photographers capture what we can’t always express with words – they make us feel,” he said, justifying the parallels between Polaroid’s usual camera-based focus and its new venture into music.

“We’re new in the music world, but we want to bring as much color and emotion to the space as we can. We’re excited about this new chapter, while still being as committed as ever to instant photography.”

In addition to the Polaroid Player speakers, the company has also launched Polaroid Radio, which can be accessed via the speakers themselves. It is described by the company as “an ad-free, ever-evolving stream of FM stations” that do not interfere with phone reception or Bluetooth adaption. The Polaroid Music app, as well, is said to give customers “complete control of your music player”, and will provide access to Polaroid Radio away from the speakers.

Polaroid was founded as a company in 1937, and achieved the height of its popularity and commercial success in the early ’90s. Despite undergoing bankruptcy twice in the 2000s, iterations of the company and its cameras have persisted within popular culture – most recently being acquired by Smołokowski’s father Slava in 2017.