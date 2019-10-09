Listen to Poliça’s new single ‘Driving’ from upcoming album ‘When We Stay Alive’

It's the band's first non-collaborative LP since 2016's 'United Crushers'

Poliça have announced a new album, ‘When We Stay Alive’ — and you can listen to their latest single ‘Driving’ below.

The Minneapolis synth-pop band’s upcoming record is their first since 2016’s ‘United Crushers’, while it also follows on from their 2018 collaborative LP with s t a r g a z e, ‘Music for the Long Emergency’.

Poliça will return with the 10-track ‘When We Stay Alive’ on January 31, 2020, with the album being released through Memphis Industries. You can hear ‘Driving’, which is taken from ‘When We Stay Alive’, below.

‘When We Stay Alive’ was written and recorded following singer Channy Leaneagh’s 2018 accident in which she fell off her roof, leaving her in a brace for months.

“Laying in bed, as I healed, I would dream of running in green grass and tears would pour from my eyes,” Leaneagh said in a statement. “Running in the tall tear grass; imagine wanting life and the want remains. That is a feeling to hold onto, that life is worth living even when all signs point no.

“I had been living unconsciously in past trauma,” she continued. “I don’t want to deny something happened – this is not about repression – it’s about taking the power back from the past, holding the power in the present, and creating a new story for myself.”

Poliça will head out on a European and North American tour next year in support of the new record. You can see their upcoming UK dates below.

February

7 – Thekla, Bristol

8 – Gorilla, Manchester

10 – Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow

11 – Village Underground, London

12 – Concorde 2, Brighton