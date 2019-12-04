Poliça have shared another new track from their upcoming album ‘When We Stay Alive’ – listen to ‘Forget Me Now’ below.

The Minneapolis synth-pop outfit announced the follow-up to 2016’s ‘United Crushers’ in October, previewing the record with lead single ‘Driving‘.

As the LP’s January 31 release date edges closer, the group have offered fans more new material in the form of the expansive ‘Forget Me Now’, which singer Channy Leaneagh says deals with “letting off some steam”.

Advertisement

“It’s about recognising a pattern of choosing people who can’t love you how you wish to be loved,” she explains.

“It’s still remaining very grateful, counting blessings day and night; but don’t confuse being at peace with being a pushover”.

Leaneagh adds that she penned the song’s lyrics “while angry-shovelling” through the winter months. “How does it go? ‘Choose a liar once and that’s the liar’s fault; choose a liar three times and it seems maybe I likes liars?’” she says.

“All the songs are about me and none of them are; this isn’t an excerpt from my diary but it has been many times.”

The official video for ‘Forget Me Now’ was directed by long-term collaborator and friend Isaac Gale, offering an insight into Poliça’s upcoming tour.

Advertisement

Poliça will head out on the road across Europe and North America next year in support of ‘When We Stay Alive’. You can see their upcoming UK dates below.

February

7 – Thekla, Bristol

8 – Gorilla, Manchester

10 – Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow

11 – Village Underground, London

12 – Concorde 2, Brighton

‘When We Stay Alive’ was written and recorded following Leaneagh’s 2018 accident in which she fell off her roof, leaving her in a brace for months.