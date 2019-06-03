Tower Hamlets Police made the appeal earlier today

Police have made an appeal to music fans who attended All Points East Festival last Friday after a large number of phones were recovered following the event at London’s Victoria Park.

Tower Hamlets Police made the appeal on social media earlier today, asking fans who may have lost their phones at the event to contact them. They also shared a picture of the many phones recovered.

In a Twitter post, they wrote: “Did you lose your phone at # allpointseast festival on Friday? We have recovered a large number – recognise yours?”

If people recognise their phones amongst those recovered, police have asked them “to call 101 quoting 4216244/19.” You can see the full post below.

Last Friday saw Bring Me The Horizon headline the event, with frontman Oli Sykes delivering an emotional speech in which he declared that “rock is alive”.

Earlier this year, Bring Me The Horizon spoke to NME about the state of rock music, with Sykes commenting on a perceived lack of of authenticity and how the band felt disconnected from the scene.

Sykes said: “The guitar shouldn’t be a main instrument, it should be a texture. It shouldn’t be important whether it’s there or not. If it’s important to you whether a guitar is there or not, you’re weird. Like ‘why’?”

Continuing, he added: “That’s why we really just feel such a disconnect with the rock scene, because there hasn’t been an icon in the rock scene for 30 years.

“Do you know what I mean? Who was the last great icon?,” he asks. “It’s all Metallica and Black Sabbath. The bands that are headlining are all bands that came out 20 years ago. Rock hasn’t produced a legend in decades, and every other genre has.”

However, speaking at the festival last Friday, Sykes appeared to have a change of heart.

He said: “A few months ago I said rock was a load of shite. This festival has shown me I was wrong. I don’t know what I was fucking talking about. Rock is alive,” Sykes told the crowd at Victoria Park, before delivering an acoustic rendition of ‘Sleepwalking’.